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State moves to add bobcat trapping in all Iowa counties
By Dar Danielson,4 days ago
The Iowa Natural Resource Commission is starting the process of changing the rules to open up bobcat trapping statewide. DNR furbearer biologist Vince Evelsizer says the native animals were wiped out during the late 1800 and early 1900s, but made a return in the 1990s. “There’s a lot of indications from our information and from the field that the bobcat population is flourishing in most parts of the state,” Evelsizer says.
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