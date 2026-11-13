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Survival of the Writer in “Outsider Everywhere”
By Philip Janowski,4 days ago
Who has decreed that one should write only when one has something to write? Why, art consists of writing not what one has to say, but something altogether unexpected. In late August 1939 the writer Witold Gombrowicz arrived in Buenos Aires. He had taken a ship with other Polish representatives including journalists, diplomats, and businessmen. Within weeks of his arrival Poland was invaded by Nazi Germany, and the Second World War began. Gombrowicz’s ship heads home, but the writer stays. He will spend the next twenty-four years in exile, often in poverty. Many of his greatest works will be written here: The Marriage, Trans-Atlantyk, and much of Cosmos.