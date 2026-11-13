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Does Trump Even Care About National Security?
By Froma Harrop,4 days ago
What exactly does it take to get Donald Trump to read a security warning? More to the point, what does it take to get him interested in an alarming one overseen by his own secretary of state, Marco Rubio? The classified memo warned that Trump pal Jensen Huang, the AI chip magnate running Nvidia, was in a romantic relationship with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy.