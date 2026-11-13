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Arlee Eugene “Gene” Camden
By Tony Collins,7 days ago
Arlee Eugene “Gene” Camden, 75, of Bridgeport, Illinois, passed away on November 10, 2026, at Haven of Bridgeport. Gene was born December 8, 1950, in Laramie, Wyoming, to Arl and Glenna Camden. Though he took pride in his Wyoming birthplace, southern Illinois was the place he always called home. He grew up around Flat Rock, the youngest of three boys, developing a love for the outdoors and the kind of independence that would define much of his life.