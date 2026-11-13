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Findlay Community Comes Together to Support Kemmerer Village Children, Raising More Than $10,000
By Editorials,4 days ago
ASSUMPTION — The community of Findlay, Illinois, has shown incredible generosity and support for Kemmerer Village over the past couple of weeks, coming together to raise more than $10,000 to benefit the children and families served by the organization. Several community events and efforts have made this support possible....