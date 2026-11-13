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Employer Wants To Cut Pay for Rest of Year
By Harriette Cole,4 days ago
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a contractor, and my employer has asked if they can reevaluate my pay due to budget cuts. They say that for the remainder of this year, they can't afford to continue paying me what they've been paying me for the six months I've been on board with them. This feels strange to me because they are now opening their third storefront after I helped establish their second, doubled sales and revenue across locations, expanded their product offerings and amplified their social presence and partnerships.