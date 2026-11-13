undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Critic’s Keeper: A Review of Tom Overton’s Biography On John Berger
By Jacob Brogan,4 days ago
To think of the prolific writer, activist, and artist John Berger, is, at its most familiar, almost inevitably to imagine the radiant blue of his eyes in photographs and on film. “His listening eyes were lakes in the high mountains,” Arundhati Roy writes of him in her memoir Mother Mary Comes to Me. Roy was his friend, but even those who merely know him through his work will recognize what she means, the way his attention seemed to reflect the world rather than to merely perceive it. When he described a painting or an idea or an injustice, he wasn’t just showing us the object on which his eyes fell. He was welcoming us to look with him, suggesting in the process that we were the ones being seen.