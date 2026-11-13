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First Super Bowl? Ranking Each NFL Team's Likelihood to Win First Lombardi This Year
By Brad Gagnon,4 days ago
Although the Cardinals have beaten the Rams and Cowboys on the road, their roster is falling apart at 3-6 as they prepare to start a rookie quarterback for the first time in Week 10. They're three games out of a playoff spot in the NFC and have lost 10 consecutive home games dating back to last September. The rebuild trudges on.