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Six Drinkers, 90 Days, Zero Booze: Andy Ramage’s “Going Dry” Premieres Jan. 2
By Alysse Bryson,4 days ago
A documentary about people taking a break from drinking, premiering the day after New Year’s Day. Andy Ramage knows exactly what he’s doing. “Going Dry,” the new film presented by Andy, the former pro footballer and City broker who co-founded One Year No Beer, premieres online Saturday, Jan. 2, 2027. Two watch times, one global audience, and pay-what-you-wish tickets starting at $5.