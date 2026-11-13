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Gopher MBB Win
4 days ago
(Minneapolis, MN) — The Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s basketball team improved to 4-0 with a dominant 91-61 victory over Southern on Thursday night in Minneapolis. Isaac Asuma led the way with a career-high 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including four three-pointers, while also dishing out six assists; Bobby Durkin added 15 points and six assists, and Kyan Evans, Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, and Malick Kordel each scored 10 points as the Gophers shot 60% from the field, piled up 28 assists, and outrebounded the Jaguars 40-21. Minnesota seized control early, taking the lead for good about seven minutes in and closing the first half on a 19-6 run to build a 46-26 advantage, then cruised to the blowout win. The Gophers are off for the weekend but return to action on Monday when they host Western Illinois for a 7 P-M tip at Williams Arena.