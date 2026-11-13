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Longhorns Daily News: Texas defensive standouts Colin Simmons, Rasheem Biles named Walter Camp Player of the Year semifinalists
By Xander,4 days ago
Two of Texas football’s most consequential players on the defense this season, edge rusher Colin Simmons and linebacker Rasheem Biles, were both named among this season’s semifinalists for the 2026 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, its committee announced earlier this week. Both players join a cast of 20 competing for the national honor.