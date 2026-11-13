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College Hockey Preview
7 days ago
This weekend in Minnesota Division I men’s college hockey features the Golden Gophers hosting non-conference Alaska Anchorage on Friday and Saturday at Mariucci in a chance to rebound from a recent Border Battle series. The Gophers tied Wisconsin last Thursday but got smoked in the rematch by a 6-0 final Minnesota enters their series with the Seawolves 3-4-3 overall. Elsewhere, N-C-H-C rivals Minnesota Duluth will face St. Cloud State for a key Friday-Saturday set at the Herb Brooks Center. C-C-H-A foes Minnesota State visits Bemidji State for a Friday-Saturday series at the Sanford Center as both seek conference points. St. Thomas hosts strong North Dakota in a high-profile N-C-H-C series at the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena on Friday and Saturday nights.