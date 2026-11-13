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Union County Lawmaker Eyes Bill to Break Up Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
By Liam Patterson,7 days ago
A Republican state lawmaker from Union County is planning to introduce legislation that would break Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools into smaller districts, according to a WBT Radio report cited by Queen City News. Rep. David Willis, who chairs the North Carolina House Education Committee, is reportedly expected to formally pitch the proposal once lawmakers return to Raleigh, with more details on his plans anticipated when the legislature reconvenes next week.
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