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Tampa Nursing Students Say $30K School Blocked Them From Licensing Exam
By Elizabeth Johanson,7 days ago
Kevin Bryant says he spent almost $30,000 on Tampa Medical College’s registered-nursing program, finished his coursework, and still never got the green light to sit for the exam that would make him a licensed nurse. He says the school would not clear him to take the National Council Licensure Examination, known as the NCLEX, because he couldn’t pass its own exit-testing process first.
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