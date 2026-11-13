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Beats Solo 4 Just Became the Cheapest Way to Own Apple-Backed Headphones, With AirPods Max Costing Several Times More
By Jason Coles,4 days ago
Good headphones make some of the best gifts. It’s one of those luxuries that a lot of us want, but can feel a bit guilty about actually spending money on. Of course, if you are looking to get yourself some, then making sure you make the most of a great deal will help take some of the edge off of that too. Either way, we’ve found an excellent discount on some of the best headphones you can buy.