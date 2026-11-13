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HP’s Fully Loaded Laptop Is Now Cheaper Than Apple’s Cheapest iPad After Nearly 60% Off for Early Black Friday
By Zainab Falak,4 days ago
Thinking of picking up a new everyday laptop? The HP UltraBook bundle – which includes the laptop itself, a Microsoft Office 365 subscription, 1 TB of cloud storage, and Windows 11 pre-installed – just got discounted by 58% on Amazon. This bundle would have cost you $770 on a regular day, but you can grab all of this for just $320 now.