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Craving creativity? The Craft Place in Lafayette has a menu for that
By Julia Kingjking@prairiemountainmedia.com,4 days ago
On the menu at The Craft Place in Lafayette is neither lunch nor dinner — but an assortment of DIY projects that invites patrons of all ages to get artsy-crafty. Samantha Anderson founded The Craft Place on Harrison Avenue just over a year ago, with the goal of creating a space “to have fun, create and have a good time.”
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