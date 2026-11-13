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Night and Day ~ The Independent Filmmaking Stars Are Out During the 20th Anniversary of the Alexandria Film Festival 11/13 – 11/15
By Kelly MacConomy,7 days ago
ALEXANDRIA, VA- It’s officially Movie Magic Month in Alexandria as Port City celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Alexandria Film Festival, one of the oldest in the DMV. Founded by Del Ray resident and AFF Executive Director Patti North in 2007, the program showcases diverse themes and filmmaking modalities.