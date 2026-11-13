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Former security guard pleads guilty to murdering supervisor at Northrop Grumman facility in Linthicum
By Siobhan Garrett,7 days ago
A former security guard pleaded guilty Thursday to murdering his supervisor at a Northrop Grumman facility in Linthicum earlier this year. 27-year-old Dylan Chandler of Pasadena, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a crime of violence in the January 28 shooting death of 37-year-old Joseph Keith Aman of Baltimore.
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