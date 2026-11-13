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How to Watch the 2026 NCAA Cross Country South Regional, start times, live results, race tracker
8 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, FL — Fans can watch the 2026 NCAA Cross Country South Regional Championships live on ESPN+. Florida State University will be serving as host for this year’s championship, with the meet taking place at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida, on Friday, November 13, 2026. Live timing and race leaderboard will be available via PrimeTime Timing. The women’s 6K will take place at 8:30 a.m. ET, and the men’s 10K race is slated for 9:30 a.m. ET.