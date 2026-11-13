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Respiratory illnesses rise in Gaza with worst to come as winter floods arrive, WHO says
By Thomson Reuters,4 days ago
GENEVA, Nov 13 (Reuters) – The World Health Organization warned on Friday of surging respiratory illnesses in Gaza, with worse expected after heavy rains flooded tens of thousands of tents housing displaced Palestinians. “The numbers already show the pressure. Acute respiratory infections are 33,000 cases higher than at...