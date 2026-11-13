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LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WITH COLD FRONT BRINGING RAIN TO THE UMPQUA VALLEY
4 days ago
A big low-pressure system with a cold front moving ashore is bringing rain into the Umpqua Valley on Friday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Medford told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that high temperatures will be in the mid-50s Friday. Winds gusting to near 25 miles per hour are expected. Clouds and a high temperature near 60 degrees is forecast for Saturday with more rain beginning late Saturday night and continuing on Sunday.