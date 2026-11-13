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When Power Quits, Don't Stretch the Glide
4 days ago
When an engine quits, you are left with exactly two resources: the speed already in the airframe — its kinetic energy — and the height above the ground, which is its potential energy. These two forms of energy are interchangeable, but drag means the trade is never one-for-one. The golden rule that follows from that fact is simple: don't try to stretch the approach. Pick the best spot you can reach and commit to landing there.