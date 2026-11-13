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Bigger Mistake Than Carrick: Man Utd Chiefs Already 'Regret' Big-Money Transfer
By Alfie Cairns Culshaw,7 days ago
Manchester United executives admitted behind the scenes that their £50 million investment in midfielder Andrey Santos was an overpayment, according to the Times. The Red Devils have endured a dismal season so far, winning just one of their first ten Premier League matches. This dire run has left them in the relegation zone, and Michael Carrick has subsequently lost his job in the Old Trafford dugout.