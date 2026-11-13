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Samsung might be the unexpected reason Apple delayed the iPhone 18
By Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam,7 days ago
Apple made a rather unusual change to its iPhone launch schedule this year. The company finally introduced its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models. But the regular iPhone 18, which has traditionally launched alongside the Pro models, was nowhere to be seen. Earlier reports suggested Apple wanted to give its premium models more attention, while also dealing with rising component costs and manufacturing challenges. Now, it seems Samsung could also have something to do with the delay.