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Cousins and Vikings Travel To Lambeau
By LEARFIELD,4 days ago
(Eagan, MN) -- The 6-2 Minnesota Vikings visit the 6-3 Packers in a key N-F-C North rematch after Minnesota’s 39-22 Week 1 win. Green Bay enters hot after a 45-27 blowout of the Patriots with Jordan Love in strong form (second-best passing offense), while the Vikings’ offense has cratered (31st in passing) and just re-acquired Kirk Cousins via trade (he could start at the same stadium where he tore his Achilles in 2023), facing a stout Packers defense at home in November conditions with the Packers favored by roughly 3–3.5 points in what projects as a lower-scoring, physical rivalry battle. Kick off is at noon on Sunday from Lambeau Field.