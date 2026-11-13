undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How to Compare Small-School and HBCU Prospects With Power-Conference Players
5 days ago
A hundred yards is a hundred yards. What it means depends on who was trying to stop you. Every draft cycle brings a familiar argument. A receiver from a small programme piles up huge numbers, and half the room declares him a steal. The other half says the numbers came against opponents who would struggle to start in a bigger conference. Both camps have a point, which is exactly why the question is hard.