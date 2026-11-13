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‘The Legend Of Zelda 40th Anniversary Concert’ series adds new UK and European dates
By Ali Shutler,7 days ago
Nintendo has announced more dates for the 2027 ‘The Legend Of Zelda 40th Anniversary Concert’ series with tickets on sale now. Announced in September as part of a special The Legend Of Zelda Direct showcase, the orchestral concert tour will begin at Tokyo’s Garden Theatre in January before heading to Europe, North America and Australia.