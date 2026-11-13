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Culture Over Couture: Why Luxury is Doubling Down on Streetwear
By Store,4 days ago
To understand why European luxury fashion houses are frantically reverting to “buzzy” logos, viral collaborations, and streetwear architects, we have to look past the runway and into the balance sheets. The recent game of creative director musical chairs, which saw Martine Rose appointed as Balenciaga‘s new creative director following Pierpaolo Piccioli‘s brief 16 months stint, is not just a shift in aesthetic taste—it is a defensive maneuver against a severe macroeconomic reality.