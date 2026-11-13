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College Football: Philip Rivers Accepts Head Coaching Role at NC State
By Dr. Jerry Doby,4 days ago
In a historic move connecting collegiate tradition with top-tier NFL pedigree, former Pro Bowl quarterback Philip Rivers has agreed to become the next head football coach at North Carolina State University. The move marks a monumental transition for the Wolfpack program, which parted ways with longtime head coach Dave Doeren on October 24 after a 14-season run that saw him compile a program-record 98 victories.