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J.P. Taravella High School and Coral Springs Charter Girls’ Cross Country Teams Qualify for State Championship
By David Volz,7 days ago
The Coral Springs Charter and J.P. Taravella girls cross-country teams each qualified for the State Championship following their performance at Regionals. CSC competed in the Region 4-2A championship at South County Regional Park in Boca Raton on November 12. Lily Richardson placed 12th, and Alyson Thomas placed 17th, advancing to states for the third straight year. No boys from Charter qualified for the regionals, according to coach Brantley Barr.