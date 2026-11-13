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WHSAA wrestles with South dilemma
By Dahl Erickson,7 days ago
This past week, Cheyenne South High School announced that their football team would not be fielding a varsity team in 2027 and instead opt for a sub-varsity schedule in an effort to build the program. It’s been a huge struggle for the Bison who are currently riding a 65-game losing streak and have only won nine games in the past 16 seasons. It also brings up the question of what is next for Wyoming in terms of football classification and also what might happen with those open games for the 4A football schools next season. It is no secret that the Braves would like to schedule teams such as Sheridan and Natrona County should the opportunity arise, but according to Trevor Wilson, Commissioner with the Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA), that will not be taking place next season.
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