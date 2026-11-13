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Analyst Names One Team That Could Have Landed Shedeur Sanders
By Jimmy Swartz,4 days ago
Trade deadlines are often defined by the deals that never happen. Front offices field plenty of calls, kick around ideas and set prices, but most of those conversations go nowhere. Once the deadline passes, the guessing game about what could have been begins. In Cleveland, that conversation has turned to Shedeur Sanders and whether the right offer would have changed everything.