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Insider Highlights One Defensive Decision Hurting Browns’ Run Defense
By Jimmy Swartz,4 days ago
Defensive coordinators are always making trade-offs. Putting more defensive backs on the field helps against the pass, but it can leave a defense lighter up front when an offense decides to run. Most teams adjust their personnel based on the opponent and the situation. According to one longtime Cleveland reporter, the Browns have not been making that adjustment, and it is showing up on the stat sheet.