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Construction to Begin on Dogwood Avenue at McKain’s Access Bridge
By Jennifer Wilkerson,7 days ago
A long-needed construction project is set to begin Monday in Washington County. On November 16th, Peterson Contractors, Inc., of Reinbeck, Iowa, will begin construction on the replacement of McKain’s Bridge over the Skunk River on Dogwood Avenue (W21) in southwest Washington County. The existing bridge will remain open to traffic during this initial phase of construction, although traffic may be reduced to one lane as work progresses.