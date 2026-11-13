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Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/13/26
By Yankees Editorials & Reactions,4 days ago
For the first time since November 2023, someone other than Aaron Judge won the AL MVP award last night, with Yordan Alvarez taking home his first MVP. The last full-season AL MVP to go to someone other than Judge or Shohei Ohtani was Mike Trout in 2019. The junior circuit has been to an extent defined for the last decade by the exploits of those three greats, Judge, Ohtani, and Trout, though Alvarez’s breakthrough probably represents more of a career peak for the DH than it does a passing of the torch.