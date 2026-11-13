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This Historic Painted Ceiling Was Hidden For Years But Now It’s The Main Feature
By Erin Miller,4 days ago
Inside a historic apartment in Prague’s Malá Strana neighborhood, an earlier renovation had concealed one of its most interesting features: an original painted wood ceiling. When design studio OOOOX renovated the apartment, restoring that ceiling became a major part of the project, influencing everything from the structural work to the colors and materials used throughout the living room.