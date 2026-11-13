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Nonprofit Spotlight: Lending Hands of Michigan
By STAFF,4 days ago
Editor’s Note: The Nonprofit Spotlight is NowKalamazoo’s collaboration with area nonprofits, providing space for them to highlight important work that might not be known to Kalamazoo County at large. Unlike NowKalamazoo’s published news stories, the information submitted does not go through an extensive editing process. Our editors fix grammar and verify basic facts and spelling of names. We adjust language according to our editorial style guide if necessary. Know of a group that should be in the NowKalamazoo Nonprofit Spotlight? Submit a nomination here.
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