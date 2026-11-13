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Wisconsin Man Charged in Case Involving A.I.-Generated Nude Images of Former Girlfriend
7 days ago
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (WLIP)— A 23-year-old Pleasant Prairie man has been charged with 12 felony counts after investigators accused him of using artificial intelligence to create sexually explicit images of his former girlfriend and distributing them through fake social media accounts. Tristan Preuss allegedly used photographs of the woman...