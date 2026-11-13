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Fold napkins into little Santas: the cutest Christmas table trick takes five minutes
By Stephanie Yankova,4 days ago
A step-by-step guide to folding paper or cloth napkins into little Santa figures using round paper doilies, with ideas for faces, color choices and holiday table styling. A tiny Santa smiling up from every plate — that’s the kind of detail guests remember long after the pie is gone. With one red or green napkin and a round white paper doily, you can make it happen in the time it takes the coffee to brew. The napkin becomes the body and the pointed hat; the doily does double duty as the face and the fluffy white beard.