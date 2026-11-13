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Union Grove School Superintendent Pleads Not Guilty to Child Pornography Charges
7 days ago
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (WLIP)— The superintendent of Union Grove Union High School District pleaded not guilty Thursday to two felony counts of possessing child pornography, following an investigation that began with an anonymous complaint alleging inappropriate communications involving students. Thomas Johnson entered the pleas in connection with an investigation...