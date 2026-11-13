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Alamosa to hold work session on CDOT access control plan
By The Citizen,4 days ago
The hot topic of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s highway access control plan for Alamosa is back on the front burner at City Hall. The Alamosa City Council will hold a final public work session on Wednesday, Dec. 2, to review the proposed plan before then voting on entering into an agreement with CDOT on the access control plan. The initial vote would happen at the city council’s regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 16 and final vote on Jan. 6, according to city officials.