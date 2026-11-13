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DISTRICT 6 PLAYOFFS ROLL INTO SECOND WEEK FOR THREE HERITAGE CONFERENCE TEAMS
4 days ago
The Heritage Conference has three teams remaining in the District 6 playoffs, and all three will play tonight, one in Class A, one in 2A, and one in 3A. Second-seeded Homer-Center clashes with third-seeded Bishop McCort at Memorial Field in Homer City in a Class A semifinal. Coach Greg Page’s Wildcats come into the game at 9-2, taking on a McCort team that started the season by losing three of their first four games, but now is riding a seven-game winning streak, and is 8-3 overall.
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