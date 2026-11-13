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ESU Teachers College announces new Hornet Tutoring Hub for community
By Tagan Trahoon,4 days ago
The Emporia State University Teachers College is rolling out a brand new resource for the entire community. On KVOE’s ESU Buzz Thursday morning, Dean of the Teachers College Dr. Sara Schwerdtfeger and Assisstant Professor Dr. Sharice Adkins announced the new Hornet Tutoring Hub. The hub provides tutoring services from ESU students to pre-K through 12 students in Emporia, a service developed after the Teachers College kept receiving many requests from community members, according to Schwerdtfeger.