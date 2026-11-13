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Matthew Shadley Band – ‘Satellite Sky’
By Mike Mineo,4 days ago
An excellent new album from the Matthew Shadley Band, Satellite Sky blends psychedelic and space rock with ambient electronics, dream-pop textures, and melodic alternative songwriting, moving between restrained piano passages, layered synthesizers, and expansive guitar arrangements. Recorded at Gravity Studios in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, the nine-track album draws inspiration from Pink Floyd, Tangerine Dream, and Talk Talk, emphasizing gradual instrumental development and atmospheric detail. The project previously caught our ears with albums 1970 Something and Shaka.