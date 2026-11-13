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Love Ghost – ‘thirteen’
By Mike Mineo,4 days ago
Love Ghost‘s thirteen is a dynamically shifting Midwest grunge and alternative rock record, shaped by memories of alienation, identity, and the search for beauty amid difficult experiences. The album’s title refers to age thirteen, when the band’s creative voice began taking shape around feelings of exclusion and not belonging. Across thirteen songs, those recollections become reflections on feeling out of place and confronting parts of the past that remain difficult to leave behind.