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Trump says he wants to ‘get Cuba done’ before leaving office, would consider military force
By Sam Meredith@in/samuelmeredith@smeredith19,4 days ago
Trump said he wants to “get Cuba done” before leaving office in 2029 and would “certainly consider” a short U.S. military operation. The comments come as Washington intensifies economic pressure on Cuba, including new sanctions targeting oil tankers and shipping companies. Cuba is grappling with severe...
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