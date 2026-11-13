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The EU Promises Digital Fairness, But Still Wants Users To Do the Work
4 days ago
The author is a policy advisor at European Digital Rights (EDRi). This week, the European Commission published its long-awaited Digital Fairness Act (DFA), accompanied by proposals to strengthen cross-border consumer protection enforcement and simplify certain existing consumer rules. Together, they could significantly change how the EU regulates commercial practices and, ultimately, how extractive business models negatively impact fundamental rights. A gargantuan task, even if one worth tackling.