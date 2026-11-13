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Planting the Plains: The Great Plains Growers Conference
By Anthony Reardon,4 days ago
Ever wonder how big your garden might get? If you've ever considered trying to get into the big(ger) leagues, and growing items to sell commercially, you'll want to know about the Great Plains Growers Conference, an annual three-day regional event offering "research-driven education, workshops, and networking for commercial fruit, vegetable, cut flower and specialty crop producers across the Midwest." Check out this week's episode to learn more!