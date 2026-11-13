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Digital Credit: Comparing The Six Bitcoin Preferred Stocks
By Allard Peng,4 days ago
Digital credit is an emerging asset class that transforms corporate Bitcoin balance sheets into income producing securities. Strategy pioneered the market with five perpetual preferred equity instruments: STRK, STRF, STRD, STRC, and STRE (the first four are listed in the U.S.). Strive subsequently introduced SATA and SATS, bringing the category to six U.S. instruments across two issuers.